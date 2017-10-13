Edition:
Air France KLM SA (AIRF.PA)

AIRF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

12.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
€12.88
Open
€12.93
Day's High
€13.14
Day's Low
€12.90
Volume
3,315,527
Avg. Vol
3,478,368
52-wk High
€13.97
52-wk Low
€4.78

Air France KLM-SA is an airline company. The Company is engaged in passenger transportation. Its activities also include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air-transport-related activities, including catering. The Company's two sub-groups Air France and KLM have a flyer program, Flying Blue, which enables members to... (more)

Beta: 0.73
Market Cap(Mil.): €4,871.06
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 375.27
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 6.74 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 11.32
ROE: -- -3.85 15.18

FAA orders A380 engine inspections after Air France incident

SINGAPORE U.S. aviation authorities have ordered visual inspections of fan hubs in engines used on some Airbus SE A380 jets after an engine came apart on an Air France flight last month, forcing it to make an emergency landing.

Oct 13 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 13

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

Oct 13 2017

UPDATE 1-FAA orders A380 engine inspections after Air France incident

* Affected engines used on 60 pct of A380s globally - analyst

Oct 13 2017

Emirates willing to cooperate with rival UAE airline Etihad

SINGAPORE Emirates [EMIRA.UL] is open to cooperation with rival Etihad Airways in areas including procurement, its president Tim Clark said on Wednesday, adding a full merger between the pair was unlikely but up to the owners.

Oct 11 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

Oct 10 2017

Air France continues long-haul drive with Vietnam Airlines joint venture

PARIS/HANOI Air France signed a new joint venture deal with Vietnam Airlines and said it was in advanced talks with India's Jet Airways over a partnership as part of efforts to boost its long-haul network.

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley stake in Air-France KLM rises above 5 pct - AMF

* Morgan Stanley, via its subsidiaries, owns 5.13 percent in Air France KLM capital, has 4.08 percent in voting rights - French markets regulator AMF Further company coverage:

Oct 06 2017
