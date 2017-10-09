Edition:
Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA)

AIRP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

104.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.05 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
€103.90
Open
€104.00
Day's High
€104.95
Day's Low
€103.85
Volume
976,946
Avg. Vol
793,288
52-wk High
€105.40
52-wk Low
€81.84

L'Air Liquide S.A. (Air Liquide) is a France-based company engaged in providing gases, technologies and services for industry and health with a presence in over 80 countries. The Company's segments include Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services activity is organized into... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): €44,924.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 428.05
Dividend: 2.36
Yield (%): 2.25

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 18.25 11.32
ROE: -- 26.36 15.18

Latest News about AIRP.PA

DSW investor group rejects Linde-Praxair merger offer

BERLIN German investors' association DSW recommended on Monday that shareholders in industrial gases group Linde not tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair .

Oct 09 2017

Linde urges investors to exchange shares for Praxair merger

German industrial gases group Linde urged investors to tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair as a deadline approaches to reach 75 percent acceptance.

Oct 05 2017

Linde says Praxair merger process on track

FRANKFURT The planned $74 billion merger of German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. peer Praxair is on course, with regulators expected to finish reviewing offer documents by mid-August, Linde said as it published financial results on Friday.

Jul 28 2017

Linde turns to winning over investors to Praxair merger

MUNICH German industrial gases company Linde turned its attention on Friday to winning over investors to its planned $75 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair , a task that Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle said was not straightforward. | Video

Jun 02 2017
