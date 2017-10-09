Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA)
104.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
€1.05 (+1.01%)
€103.90
€104.00
€104.95
€103.85
976,946
793,288
€105.40
€81.84
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.96
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€44,924.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|428.05
|Dividend:
|2.36
|Yield (%):
|2.25
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.35
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|18.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|26.36
|15.18
DSW investor group rejects Linde-Praxair merger offer
BERLIN German investors' association DSW recommended on Monday that shareholders in industrial gases group Linde not tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair .
Linde urges investors to exchange shares for Praxair merger
German industrial gases group Linde urged investors to tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair as a deadline approaches to reach 75 percent acceptance.
Linde says Praxair merger process on track
FRANKFURT The planned $74 billion merger of German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. peer Praxair is on course, with regulators expected to finish reviewing offer documents by mid-August, Linde said as it published financial results on Friday.
Linde turns to winning over investors to Praxair merger
MUNICH German industrial gases company Linde turned its attention on Friday to winning over investors to its planned $75 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair , a task that Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle said was not straightforward. | Video