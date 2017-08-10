Edition:
Asahi India Glass Ltd (AISG.NS)

AISG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

371.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.85 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs369.20
Open
Rs371.05
Day's High
Rs377.60
Day's Low
Rs367.05
Volume
5,807
Avg. Vol
87,863
52-wk High
Rs438.00
52-wk Low
Rs163.00

About

Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS) is an integrated glass solutions company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms. The Company's segments include Automotive Glass and Float Glass. The Company is a supplier of glass to the automotive industry. Its products in the Automotive Glass... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.36
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs90,198.52
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 243.09
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.27

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.41 11.32
ROE: -- 9.55 15.18

Latest News about AISG.NS

BRIEF-Asahi India Glass June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 414.5 million rupees versus profit 305.8 million rupees year ago

Aug 10 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates