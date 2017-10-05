Aixtron SE (AIXGn.DE)

BRIEF-Aixtron: repeat order from Elite Advanced Laser * ELITE ADVANCED LASER CORPORATION (ELASER) PLACED A REPEAT ORDER FOR AN AIX G5+ C Source text - http://bit.ly/2xiQIsj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S. resistance FRANKFURT A Chinese-led group has withdrawn its offer to buy a stake in German carmaker-backed mapping company HERE after it failed to win approval from a U.S. national security oversight board.

UPDATE 2-Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S resistance * Scraps plan after resistance from US foreign investment board (Adds comment on foot-dragging by CFIUS on Chinese investments)

BRIEF-Aixtron ‍receives order for AIX G5+ platform * ‍RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR AN AIX G5+ PLATFORM FROM SWEDISH-AMERICAN COMPANY GLŌ-USA, INC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Chinese-backed fund to ask Trump for U.S. deal approval -sources Sept 1 A China-backed private equity fund will seek U.S. President Donald Trump's approval for its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of U.S. chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

China-backed fund to decide whether to take deal to Trump: sources A China-backed private equity fund will decide this week whether to seek U.S. President Donald Trump's approval for its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of U.S. chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp , people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

REFILE-China-backed fund to decide whether to take deal to Trump -sources Aug 29 A China-backed private equity fund will decide this week whether to seek U.S. President Donald Trump's approval for its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of U.S. chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Aixtron hikes 2017 guidance for sales, orders * Reuters poll average for Aixtron Q2 EBIT loss was 5.8 million euros

BRIEF-Aixtron: ‍Kim Schindelhauer to resume his position as chairman of supervisory board​ * DR. FELIX GRAWERT APPOINTED AS A NEW MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD / DR. GRAWERT TO ASSUME HIS POSITION ON OCTOBER 1, 2017 OR EARLIER / DR. SCHULTE AND DR. GRAWERT TO JOINTLY LEAD THE COMPANY