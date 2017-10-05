Edition:
Aixtron SE (AIXGn.DE)

AIXGn.DE on Xetra

10.64EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.08 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
€10.71
Open
€10.77
Day's High
€10.90
Day's Low
€10.60
Volume
872,918
Avg. Vol
1,873,134
52-wk High
€11.59
52-wk Low
€3.03

AIXTRON SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company's technology solutions are used by a range of customers across the world to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in fiber... (more)

Beta: 0.80
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,199.71
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 112.81
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.19 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 19.43 11.32
ROE: -- 21.78 15.18

BRIEF-Aixtron: repeat order from Elite Advanced Laser

* ELITE ADVANCED LASER CORPORATION (ELASER) PLACED A REPEAT ORDER FOR AN AIX G5+ C Source text - http://bit.ly/2xiQIsj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Oct 05 2017

Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S. resistance

FRANKFURT A Chinese-led group has withdrawn its offer to buy a stake in German carmaker-backed mapping company HERE after it failed to win approval from a U.S. national security oversight board.

Sep 26 2017

UPDATE 2-Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S resistance

* Scraps plan after resistance from US foreign investment board (Adds comment on foot-dragging by CFIUS on Chinese investments)

Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-Aixtron ‍receives order for AIX G5+ platform

* ‍RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR AN AIX G5+ PLATFORM FROM SWEDISH-AMERICAN COMPANY GLŌ-USA, INC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sep 19 2017

Chinese-backed fund to ask Trump for U.S. deal approval -sources

Sept 1 A China-backed private equity fund will seek U.S. President Donald Trump's approval for its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of U.S. chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Sep 01 2017

China-backed fund to decide whether to take deal to Trump: sources

A China-backed private equity fund will decide this week whether to seek U.S. President Donald Trump's approval for its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of U.S. chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp , people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Aug 29 2017

REFILE-China-backed fund to decide whether to take deal to Trump -sources

Aug 29 A China-backed private equity fund will decide this week whether to seek U.S. President Donald Trump's approval for its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of U.S. chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Aug 29 2017

BRIEF-Aixtron hikes 2017 guidance for sales, orders

* Reuters poll average for Aixtron Q2 EBIT loss was 5.8 million euros

Jul 25 2017

BRIEF-Aixtron: ‍Kim Schindelhauer to resume his position as chairman of supervisory board​

* DR. FELIX GRAWERT APPOINTED AS A NEW MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD / DR. GRAWERT TO ASSUME HIS POSITION ON OCTOBER 1, 2017 OR EARLIER / DR. SCHULTE AND DR. GRAWERT TO JOINTLY LEAD THE COMPANY

Jun 08 2017

BRIEF-Aixtron to sell its ALD/CVD memory product line

* AIXTRON SE TO SELL ITS ALD/CVD MEMORY PRODUCT LINE / THE TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS / THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017

May 25 2017
