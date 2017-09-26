Akka Technologies SE (AKA.PA)
AKA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
51.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.22 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
€50.78
Open
€50.60
Day's High
€51.36
Day's Low
€50.40
Volume
10,380
Avg. Vol
20,178
52-wk High
€52.96
52-wk Low
€30.00
About
Akka Technologies SE is a France-based company engaged in the field of innovation. The Company’s activities are structured into two segments: Computer Systems Design and Engineering. The Company assists manufacturing and tertiary services companies in a range of their innovation processes and in the lifecycle of their products,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,034.89
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|20.29
|Dividend:
|0.60
|Yield (%):
|1.18
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.40
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|16.10
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|18.21
|15.18
BRIEF-Akka Technologies H1 operating income up 14 pct at 29.9 million euros
* H1 NET INCOME EUR 17.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Akka Technologies H1 sales rise to 666.5 million euros
* H1 SALES EUR 666.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 550.2 MILLION YEAR AGO