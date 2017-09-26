Edition:
United States

Akka Technologies SE (AKA.PA)

AKA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

51.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.22 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
€50.78
Open
€50.60
Day's High
€51.36
Day's Low
€50.40
Volume
10,380
Avg. Vol
20,178
52-wk High
€52.96
52-wk Low
€30.00

Chart for

About

Akka Technologies SE is a France-based company engaged in the field of innovation. The Company’s activities are structured into two segments: Computer Systems Design and Engineering. The Company assists manufacturing and tertiary services companies in a range of their innovation processes and in the lifecycle of their products,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.59
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,034.89
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 20.29
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 1.18

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about AKA.PA

BRIEF-Akka Technologies H1 operating income up 14 pct at 29.9 million euros

* H1 NET INCOME EUR 17.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-Akka Technologies H1 sales rise to 666.5 million euros

* H1 SALES EUR 666.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 550.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

Jul 27 2017
» More AKA.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates