Arkema SA (AKE.PA)

UPDATE 3-U.S. regulator probes Arkema's safety practices after Texas fires HOUSTON, Sept 11 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether chemical maker Arkema SA followed safety rules at its Crosby, Texas, plant where chemical containers exploded and burned for days after flooding from Hurricane Harvey, an EPA official said on Monday.

UPDATE 2-Police and EMTs sue Arkema over chemical plant fire after Harvey HOUSTON, Sept 7 Police and emergency workers filed suit on Thursday against French chemicals company Arkema SA, claiming they were injured after it failed to take adequate steps to avoid a fire at its Crosby, Texas, plant after Hurricane Harvey.

Evacuation lifted around Arkema's flooded Texas chemical plant WASHINGTON, Sept 4 French chemical firm Arkema SA said an evacuation zone put in place amid fears that more flammable organic pesticides at its flooded plant in Crosby, Texas, would explode was lifted on Monday after the materials were ignited in a controlled burn.