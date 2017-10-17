Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS (AKSA.IS)
AKSA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
13.05TRY
17 Oct 2017
13.05TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.15TL (-1.14%)
-0.15TL (-1.14%)
Prev Close
13.20TL
13.20TL
Open
13.30TL
13.30TL
Day's High
13.38TL
13.38TL
Day's Low
13.05TL
13.05TL
Volume
316,216
316,216
Avg. Vol
451,314
451,314
52-wk High
14.56TL
14.56TL
52-wk Low
8.26TL
8.26TL
About
Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS is a Turkey-based acrylic fiber manufacturer. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, importing, exporting, marketing and trading of the products and raw materials, supplementary materials and intermediary materials used in textile, chemicals and other industries; artificial, synthetic, natural... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL2,410.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|185.00
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|7.67
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.73
|15.18