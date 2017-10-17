Aksa Enerji Uretim AS (AKSEN.IS)
AKSEN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
3.39TRY
17 Oct 2017
3.39TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-0.88%)
-0.03TL (-0.88%)
Prev Close
3.42TL
3.42TL
Open
3.44TL
3.44TL
Day's High
3.45TL
3.45TL
Day's Low
3.36TL
3.36TL
Volume
2,705,145
2,705,145
Avg. Vol
1,835,395
1,835,395
52-wk High
4.20TL
4.20TL
52-wk Low
2.60TL
2.60TL
About
Aksa Enerji Uretim AS is a Turkey-based Independent Power Producer (IPP) company, engaged in the production and sale of energy. It has over 1.5 gigawatt (GW) of installed capacity with Natural Gas, Fuel Oil, Hydroelectric Power plants and Wind parks put in operation domestically and abroad. It provides project development and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.03
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL2,078.64
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|613.17
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.50
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.99
|15.18