Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS (ALBRK.IS)
ALBRK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
1.34TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.01TL (-0.74%)
Prev Close
1.35TL
Open
1.36TL
Day's High
1.36TL
Day's Low
1.34TL
Volume
2,001,514
Avg. Vol
2,317,837
52-wk High
1.53TL
52-wk Low
1.10TL
About
Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS (Albaraka Turk) is a Turkey-based financial institution engaged in interest-free financial services. The Company provides a range of banking and financial services include Retail banking, which offers personal financing, credit cards, bank cards and other banking services, and Commercial/Corporat... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL1,188.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|900.00
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|3.66
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18