Aroundtown SA (ALCRE.PA)
ALCRE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
6.04EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.20 (-3.21%)
Prev Close
€6.24
Open
€6.10
Day's High
€6.12
Day's Low
€5.91
Volume
2,437,628
Avg. Vol
917,180
52-wk High
€6.49
52-wk Low
€3.91
About
Aroundtown SA is a Luxembourg-based company, which is engaged in the real estate sector. The Company invests in commercial and residential, income generating, properties primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. The commercial properties are held by the Company and in addition Aroundtown SA holds interest in Grand City... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€5,268.75
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|872.31
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|19.60
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|ROI:
|7.27
|ROE:
|10.89
BRIEF-Aroundtown raises 450 mln euros from capital increase
* DGAP-ADHOC: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF 75 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CAPITAL INCREASE, RESULTING IN EUR450 MILLION GROSS PROCEEDS
BRIEF-Aroundtown places 500 million pound fixed rate 12 years notes due 2029 under EMTN programme
* AROUNDTOWN SUCCESSFULLY PLACES GBP 500 MILLION FIXED RATE 12 YEARS NOTES DUE 2029 UNDER EMTN PROGRAMME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)