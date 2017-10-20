Edition:
United States

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFAAL.L)

ALFAAL.L on London Stock Exchange

490.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
490.00
Open
482.00
Day's High
491.30
Day's Low
482.00
Volume
27,567
Avg. Vol
329,597
52-wk High
536.00
52-wk Low
325.00

Chart for

About

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC is a holding company. The Company is developer of Alfa Systems, is mission-critical software platform purpose-built for the asset finance industry. The Company offers professional services including business process consultancy, user interface (UI) design, cloud hosting, project management... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,470.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 300.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.98 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.27 11.32
ROE: -- 12.24 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates