Edition:
United States

Alkim Alkali Kimya AS (ALKIM.IS)

ALKIM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

24.40TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.08TL (+0.33%)
Prev Close
24.32TL
Open
24.36TL
Day's High
24.70TL
Day's Low
24.20TL
Volume
195,462
Avg. Vol
155,843
52-wk High
29.00TL
52-wk Low
15.90TL

Chart for

About

Alkim Alkali Kimya AS (Alkim) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the mining, extraction, production and sale of chemical materials. It operates in three main segments: Chemical products, Paper and Other. The Company’s products include sodium sulfate, sodium chloride (salt), leonite, paper, and chrome. Alkim is also involved in... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.99
Market Cap(Mil.): TL603.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 24.73
Dividend: 0.83
Yield (%): 3.39

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 377.02 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.66 11.32
ROE: -- 3.53 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates