Mgi Digital Technology SA (ALMDG.PA)

ALMDG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

51.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.30 (-2.46%)
Prev Close
€52.80
Open
€52.81
Day's High
€52.99
Day's Low
€50.00
Volume
5,847
Avg. Vol
3,593
52-wk High
€56.50
52-wk Low
€33.11

About

Mgi Digital Technology SA, formerly MGI France SA, is a France-based company that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of digital printers and related products. The Company offers a digital direct-to-print technology that provides four-color process printing variable data, personalization, bar... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.10
Market Cap(Mil.): €316.77
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6.15
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 16.21 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.50 11.32
ROE: -- 12.54 15.18

Latest News about ALMDG.PA

BRIEF-MGI Digital Technology H1 consolidated sales rises to 26.5 million euros

* H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES € 26.5 MILLION, UP 14.2% COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016

Jul 27 2017
