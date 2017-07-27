Mgi Digital Technology SA (ALMDG.PA)
ALMDG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
51.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
51.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-1.30 (-2.46%)
€-1.30 (-2.46%)
Prev Close
€52.80
€52.80
Open
€52.81
€52.81
Day's High
€52.99
€52.99
Day's Low
€50.00
€50.00
Volume
5,847
5,847
Avg. Vol
3,593
3,593
52-wk High
€56.50
€56.50
52-wk Low
€33.11
€33.11
About
Mgi Digital Technology SA, formerly MGI France SA, is a France-based company that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of digital printers and related products. The Company offers a digital direct-to-print technology that provides four-color process printing variable data, personalization, bar... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€316.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6.15
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|16.21
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.50
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.54
|15.18
BRIEF-MGI Digital Technology H1 consolidated sales rises to 26.5 million euros
* H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES € 26.5 MILLION, UP 14.2% COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016