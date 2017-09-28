Allied Minds PLC (ALML.L)
172.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
2.75 (+1.62%)
170.00
170.00
172.75
162.00
77,665
330,350
475.00
114.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£410.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|238.08
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|149.13
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.33
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.39
|15.18
BRIEF-Allied Minds announces SciFluor SF0166 study positive top-line results
* PRIMARY OUTCOME MEASURE OF SAFETY ACHIEVED WITH NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OBSERVED IN STUDY
BRIEF-Allied Minds first-half loss widens
* HY LOSS FOR PERIOD: $58.2 MILLION (HY16: $52.2M), OF WHICH $44.6 MILLION ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALLIED MINDS (HY16: $41.2M)
BRIEF-Allied Minds appoints Barry Matsumori as CEO of Bridgesat
* Says appointment of Barry Matsumori as CEO of Bridgesat, Inc.
BRIEF-Allied Minds appoints Jill Smith CEO
* Jill smith appointed as president and ceo of allied minds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
Sovereign investors hunt for 'unicorns' in Silicon Valley
LONDON Sovereign investors are sinking more money into tech start-ups and opening offices in Silicon Valley in the hope of bagging a "unicorn" - the rare private firm that grows in value to over $1 billion.
Sovereign investors hunt for "unicorns" in Silicon Valley
LONDON, May 11 Sovereign investors are sinking more money into tech start-ups and opening offices in Silicon Valley in the hope of bagging a "unicorn" - the rare private firm that grows in value to over $1 billion.