Alio Gold Inc (ALO.TO)
5.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.16 (-3.05%)
$5.25
$5.22
$5.27
$5.09
132,207
148,756
$7.99
$3.70
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$224.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|43.62
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|1.46
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.75
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|-1.97
|15.18
BRIEF-Alio Gold receives c$3.5 mln from warrant exercise
* Alio Gold receives c$3.5 million from warrant exercise and buys back 1% Ana Paula royalty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )
BRIEF-ALIO GOLD PRELIMINARY Q3 PRODUCTION OF 19,429 OUNCES FROM SAN FRANCISCO MINE IN SONORA
* ALIO GOLD INC - MAINTAINED PRELIMINARY Q4 2017 GUIDANCE AT 20,000 TO 22,000 OUNCES OF GOLD FROM ITS 100% OWNED SAN FRANCISCO MINE IN SONORA, MEXICO
BRIEF-Alio Gold announces partnership with VRify
* Alio Gold announces partnership with VRify to provide 360 virtual tour of its San Francisco mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Alio Gold receives change of land use approval
* Alio Gold receives change of land use approval and provides Ana Paula project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Alio Gold quarterly earnings per share $0.10
* Qtrly gold sold 21,495 ounces versus 26,474 ounces last year
BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
BRIEF-Alio Gold announces C$50 mln bought deal offering of units
* Alio Gold Inc announces C$50,000,000 bought deal offering of units