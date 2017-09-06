Alpargatas SA (ALPA4.SA)

Loma Negra hires banks for U.S.-Argentina IPO as early as Sept -sources SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Loma Negra Cia Industrial Argentina SA, the country's largest cement producer, has hired investment banks for an initial public offering that could be launched as early as this month, according to three sources with knowledge of the plan.

Brazil prosecutor says new audio threatens Batista leniency deal BRASILIA A leniency deal struck between the controlling shareholders of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA and prosecutors may be partially revoked, threatening witnesses' immunity but keeping their testimony, the country's top prosecutor said on Monday.

Brazil's J&F sale of Alpargatas gets antitrust nod -official gazette SAO PAULO, Aug 4 Brazilian antitrust authority Cade has approved the sale of Alpargatas SA, maker of the Havaianas flip-flops, to a group of investors led by Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda, according to the Friday edition of the official gazette.

Santander Brasil sees expense growth around inflation this year SAO PAULO, July 31 Non-interest expense growth at Banco Santander Brasil SA will remain around the level of annual inflation this year, underscoring efforts by Brazil's No. 3 private-sector lender to bolster profitability and cut the gap with larger rivals.

Itaúsa CEO Setubal says to expand Havaianas brands globally SAO PAULO, July 14 The chief executive of Brazilian investment firm Itausa Investimentos SA, one of the buyers of Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas , said on Friday that the company would seek to expand its brands globally.

Brazil's J&F sells Havaianas maker for $1.1 billion: filing SAO PAULO J&F Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA to the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 billion), according to securities filings on Wednesday.

UPDATE 2-Brazil's J&F sells Havaianas maker for $1.1 bln -filing SAO PAULO, July 12 J&F Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA to the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 billion), according to securities filings on Wednesday.

Brazil's banking families to buy Alpargatas for $1.1 billion: source SAO PAULO J&F Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA to a group led by the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 bln) in cash, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Wednesday.

Brazil's banking families to buy Alpargatas for $1.1 bln -source SAO PAULO, July 12 J&F Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA to a group led by the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 bln) in cash, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Wednesday.