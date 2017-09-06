Edition:
Alpargatas SA (ALPA4.SA)

ALPA4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

17.90BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.13 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.03
Open
R$ 18.00
Day's High
R$ 18.02
Day's Low
R$ 17.85
Volume
995,100
Avg. Vol
746,154
52-wk High
R$ 18.03
52-wk Low
R$ 9.26

About

Alpargatas SA, formerly Sao Paulo Alpargatas SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the production of footwear, apparel and sporting goods. The Company manufactures and sells footwear and its components; clothing; textile products; leather, resin and natural or artificial rubber products, and sporting goods. The Company's... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.38
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 8,273.67
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 470.45
Dividend: 0.09
Yield (%): 1.81

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.53 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.46 11.32
ROE: -- 8.84 15.18

Latest News about ALPA4.SA

Loma Negra hires banks for U.S.-Argentina IPO as early as Sept -sources

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Loma Negra Cia Industrial Argentina SA, the country's largest cement producer, has hired investment banks for an initial public offering that could be launched as early as this month, according to three sources with knowledge of the plan.

Sep 06 2017

Brazil prosecutor says new audio threatens Batista leniency deal

BRASILIA A leniency deal struck between the controlling shareholders of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA and prosecutors may be partially revoked, threatening witnesses' immunity but keeping their testimony, the country's top prosecutor said on Monday.

Sep 04 2017

Brazil's J&F sale of Alpargatas gets antitrust nod -official gazette

SAO PAULO, Aug 4 Brazilian antitrust authority Cade has approved the sale of Alpargatas SA, maker of the Havaianas flip-flops, to a group of investors led by Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda, according to the Friday edition of the official gazette.

Aug 04 2017

Santander Brasil sees expense growth around inflation this year

SAO PAULO, July 31 Non-interest expense growth at Banco Santander Brasil SA will remain around the level of annual inflation this year, underscoring efforts by Brazil's No. 3 private-sector lender to bolster profitability and cut the gap with larger rivals.

Jul 31 2017

Itaúsa CEO Setubal says to expand Havaianas brands globally

SAO PAULO, July 14 The chief executive of Brazilian investment firm Itausa Investimentos SA, one of the buyers of Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas , said on Friday that the company would seek to expand its brands globally.

Jul 14 2017

Brazil's J&F sells Havaianas maker for $1.1 billion: filing

SAO PAULO J&F Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA to the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 billion), according to securities filings on Wednesday.

Jul 12 2017

UPDATE 2-Brazil's J&F sells Havaianas maker for $1.1 bln -filing

SAO PAULO, July 12 J&F Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA to the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 billion), according to securities filings on Wednesday.

Jul 12 2017

Brazil's banking families to buy Alpargatas for $1.1 billion: source

SAO PAULO J&F Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA to a group led by the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 bln) in cash, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Wednesday.

Jul 12 2017

Brazil's banking families to buy Alpargatas for $1.1 bln -source

SAO PAULO, July 12 J&F Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA to a group led by the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 bln) in cash, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Wednesday.

Jul 12 2017

Exclusive: J&F ends Brazil's Alpargatas sale talks over price, source says

SAO PAULO J&F Investimentos SA has ended talks to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip flop maker Alpargatas SA to the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking clans because of differences over price, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

Jul 09 2017
