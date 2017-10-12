Edition:
Altius Minerals Corp (ALS.TO)

ALS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.43CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
$12.30
Open
$12.32
Day's High
$12.45
Day's Low
$12.27
Volume
11,011
Avg. Vol
42,351
52-wk High
$14.06
52-wk Low
$10.05

Altius Minerals Corporation is a mining royalty and mineral project generation company. The Company is engaged in the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests cover mining operations producing copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, precious metals, potash, and thermal... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.41
Market Cap(Mil.): $536.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 43.19
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 0.97

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.96 11.32
ROE: -- 9.95 15.18

Latest News about ALS.TO

BRIEF-Altius reports a change in fiscal year end to December 31

* Altius Minerals Corp - ‍change of its fiscal year-end to December 31 from its current fiscal year-end of April 30​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-ALTIUS MINERALS Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.10

* ALTIUS REPORTS Q1 F2018 REVENUE OF $15.4M; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Sep 14 2017

BRIEF-Altius re-establishes normal course issuer bid

* Altius Minerals Corp - may purchase at market price up to 2.04 million common shares by way of a normal course issuer bid through facilities of TSX

Aug 18 2017

BRIEF-Midland Exploration, Altius identify new zinc-bearing belt in James Bay Area

* Midland Exploration Inc - ‍Midland and Altius identify a new zinc-bearing belt in James Bay Area and discover a new zinc showing up to 7.53 pct zn​

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Altius Resources acquires common shares of Antler Gold

* Altius Resources Inc acquires common shares of Antler Gold Inc

Jun 23 2017

BRIEF-Altius Minerals expects attributable royalty revenue of about $46.3 mln for FY ended April 30, 2017

* Altius achieves new annual attributable royalty revenue record; release of q4 (year end) financial results June 21, 2017

May 17 2017

BRIEF-Altius Minerals appoints Fairfax Financial nominee to its board

* Altius appoints Fairfax Financial nominee to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 12 2017

BRIEF-Altius and Fairfax close strategic investment transaction

* Fairfax agreed to purchase, 5 pct preferred securities in aggregate amount up to $100 million, issuable in tranches of not less than $25 million

Apr 26 2017

BRIEF-Altius and Fairfax close strategic investment transaction

* Altius Minerals - Fairfax agreed to purchase, 5% preferred securities in aggregate amount up to $100 million, issuable in tranches of not less than $25 million

Apr 26 2017
