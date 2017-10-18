Edition:
Alstom SA (ALSO.PA)

ALSO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

35.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
€35.19
Open
€35.31
Day's High
€35.47
Day's Low
€35.19
Volume
445,658
Avg. Vol
758,699
52-wk High
€36.50
52-wk Low
€23.45

About

Alstom SA (Alstom) offers rail transport equipment, systems, services and signaling for urban, suburban, regional and main line passenger transportation, as well as for freight transportation. The Company's portfolio includes trains, signaling solutions, integrated systems (including infrastructure) and services. It offers... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.93
Market Cap(Mil.): €7,798.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 221.54
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 0.71

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.78 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.57 11.32
ROE: -- 6.86 15.18

Latest News about ALSO.PA

BRIEF-France has given back 20 pct stake in Alstom to Bouygues

* France will not exercise an option to buy out a 20 percent stake in Alstom lent to it by conglomerate Bouygues and has given those shares back to Bouygues, as part of a deal from last month's tie-up between Siemens and Alstom.

Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Faiveley Transport signs contracts to provide components for new Paris trains

* Faiveley Transport signs contracts to provide components/systems for new Paris trains

Oct 10 2017

LafargeHolcim poaches Essilor's finance chief

ZURICH LafargeHolcim has poached Geraldine Picaud from French optics maker Essilor International to replace Chief Financial Officer Ron Wirahadiraksa next year, the latest executive shake-up at the world's biggest cement maker.

Oct 09 2017

French finmin convinced Siemens-Alstom to absorb Bombardier, Spanish group

PARIS, Oct 4 The merged Siemens-Alstom rail company will eventually absorb Canadian rival Bombardier and a Spanish competitor in the face of emerging Chinese giants, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

Oct 04 2017

Bouygues would use Alstom cash to develop core businesses - CFO

* Core telecoms, media, construction businesses promising - CFO

Sep 28 2017

Bombardier overshadows NAFTA talks as Quebec, Britain threaten retaliation

MONTREAL/BELFAST Stiff U.S. duties imposed on Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet sparked retaliation threats from Britain and Canada's Quebec province on Wednesday as the dispute, which may affect thousands of jobs, overshadowed North American trade talks. | Video

Sep 28 2017

France to hold Siemens to account on Alstom job pledges

PARIS France will make sure Siemens sticks to its commitment to preserve jobs following its rail business merger with Alstom , the French finance minister said as the government seeks to reassure worried workers.

Sep 28 2017

WRAPUP 2-Bombardier overshadows NAFTA talks as Quebec, Britain threaten retaliation

MONTREAL/BELFAST, Sept 27 Stiff U.S. duties imposed on Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet sparked retaliation threats from Britain and Canada's Quebec province on Wednesday as the dispute, which may affect thousands of jobs, overshadowed North American trade talks.

Sep 27 2017

European rail deal fulfils Macron vision, French fear for jobs

PARIS/FRANKFURT Investors welcomed a merger of the rail businesses of Germany's Siemens and France's Alstom , billed as creating a European champion, but French unions and politicians said France was giving Germany control and risking jobs.

Sep 27 2017

Factbox: How Siemens and Alstom rail stack up against the competition

FRANKFURT Siemens and Alstom have agreed to merge their rail businesses, creating a bigger second player to China's CRRC , with sales of 15.3 billion euros ($18 billion).

Sep 27 2017
