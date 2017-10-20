SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D.DE)
AM3D.DE on Xetra
34.03EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.88 (-2.53%)
Prev Close
€34.92
Open
€35.23
Day's High
€35.23
Day's Low
€34.00
Volume
19,176
Avg. Vol
40,097
52-wk High
€40.45
52-wk Low
€28.71
About
SLM Solutions Group AG is a Germany-based company active in the field of industrial design and rapid manufacturing. It is engaged in the development, production and distribution of selective laser melting systems (SLM), which create three-dimensional (3D) objects from metal powders. The system selectively melts layers of metal... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€611.98
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|17.98
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18