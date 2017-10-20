Marisa Lojas SA (AMAR3.SA)
AMAR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
8.99BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.01 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
R$ 9.00
Open
R$ 9.00
Day's High
R$ 9.15
Day's Low
R$ 8.86
Volume
890,700
Avg. Vol
779,928
52-wk High
R$ 10.16
52-wk Low
R$ 5.05
About
Marisa Lojas SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the operation of department store chain. Its department stores are specialized in women's clothing. The Company’s stores also offer men and children apparel, bed and bath products, and table linens, among others. The Company is also active in the import and sale of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 1,834.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|204.09
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|56.57
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|19.45
|15.18