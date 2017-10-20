Edition:
United States

Amadeus Fire AG (AMDG.DE)

AMDG.DE on Xetra

77.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€77.50
Open
€78.69
Day's High
€78.71
Day's Low
€76.86
Volume
1,671
Avg. Vol
7,104
52-wk High
€88.99
52-wk Low
€67.57

Chart for

About

Amadeus Fire AG is a Germany-based provider of employment services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement and interim and project management. The Company operates through two segments: Personnel Services and Training. The Personnel Services focuses on the fields of commerce and information technology (IT), such as... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.79
Market Cap(Mil.): €402.86
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5.20
Dividend: 3.66
Yield (%): 4.72

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 41.85 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.15 11.32
ROE: -- 15.41 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates