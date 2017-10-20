Amadeus Fire AG (AMDG.DE)
AMDG.DE on Xetra
77.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
77.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.00 (+0.00%)
€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€77.50
€77.50
Open
€78.69
€78.69
Day's High
€78.71
€78.71
Day's Low
€76.86
€76.86
Volume
1,671
1,671
Avg. Vol
7,104
7,104
52-wk High
€88.99
€88.99
52-wk Low
€67.57
€67.57
About
Amadeus Fire AG is a Germany-based provider of employment services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement and interim and project management. The Company operates through two segments: Personnel Services and Training. The Personnel Services focuses on the fields of commerce and information technology (IT), such as... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€402.86
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5.20
|Dividend:
|3.66
|Yield (%):
|4.72
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|41.85
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.15
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.41
|15.18