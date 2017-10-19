AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (ANGJ.J)

UPDATE 2-Anglogold Ashanti to raise $307 mln with South African mine sales * AngloGold cuts exposure to tough domestic industry (Adds shares, details)

UPDATE 1-AngloGold Ashanti swings to H1 loss on job cuts, lawsuit JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti reported a first-half loss on Monday on costs related to layoffs and money set aside for litigation, but stuck to its full-year targets.

AngloGold Ashanti debt too high for split of assets: CEO JOHANNESBURG AngloGold Ashanti's chief executive has not ruled out the possibility of separating the gold miner's South African assets from the rest of the portfolio but said its debt remained too high.

Exclusive: AngloGold Ashanti revives plans to spin off South Africa mines - sources JOHANNESBURG/LONDON AngloGold Ashanti is considering separating its South African assets from the rest of its portfolio, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, three years after shareholders revolted against a similar effort.

Weak dollar boosts South Africa's rand, mining stocks JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand and mining stocks strengthened on Wednesday as the dollar plunged on U.S. stimulus uncertainty, although AngloGold Ashanti fell more than 4 percent after saying it may retrench 8,500 workers.

UPDATE 2-AngloGold considers 8,500 job cuts in S.Africa revamp JOHANNESBURG, June 28 AngloGold Ashanti is considering laying off 8,500 workers, some 30 percent of its workforce, Africa's biggest gold miner said on Wednesday, as it looks to restructure its South African mines.

BRIEF-Anglogold Ashanti says ‍Blackrock now holds 10 pct stake in the company * Received formal notification from Blackrock, that it has acquired a beneficial interest in securities of company​