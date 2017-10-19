Edition:
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (ANGJ.J)

ANGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,808.99ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-36.01 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
12,845.00
Open
12,800.00
Day's High
12,968.00
Day's Low
12,741.00
Volume
1,683,583
Avg. Vol
1,780,560
52-wk High
20,076.00
52-wk Low
11,670.00

About

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company. The Company's business activities span the spectrum of the mining value chain. Its main product is gold. Its portfolio includes over 17 mines in approximately nine countries. It also produces silver, uranium and sulfuric acid as by-products. The Company... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): R53,474.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 409.84
Dividend: 130.00
Yield (%): 1.01

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 1.46 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.75 11.32
ROE: -- -1.97 15.18

Latest News about ANGJ.J

UPDATE 2-Anglogold Ashanti to raise $307 mln with South African mine sales

* AngloGold cuts exposure to tough domestic industry (Adds shares, details)

Oct 19 2017

UPDATE 1-AngloGold Ashanti swings to H1 loss on job cuts, lawsuit

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti reported a first-half loss on Monday on costs related to layoffs and money set aside for litigation, but stuck to its full-year targets.

Aug 21 2017

AngloGold Ashanti debt too high for split of assets: CEO

JOHANNESBURG AngloGold Ashanti's chief executive has not ruled out the possibility of separating the gold miner's South African assets from the rest of the portfolio but said its debt remained too high.

Aug 21 2017

AngloGold Ashanti debt too high for split of assets- CEO

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 AngloGold Ashanti's chief executive has not ruled out the possibility of separating the gold miner's South African assets from the rest of the portfolio but said its debt remained too high.

Aug 21 2017

Exclusive: AngloGold Ashanti revives plans to spin off South Africa mines - sources

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON AngloGold Ashanti is considering separating its South African assets from the rest of its portfolio, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, three years after shareholders revolted against a similar effort.

Aug 18 2017

Weak dollar boosts South Africa's rand, mining stocks

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand and mining stocks strengthened on Wednesday as the dollar plunged on U.S. stimulus uncertainty, although AngloGold Ashanti fell more than 4 percent after saying it may retrench 8,500 workers.

Jun 28 2017

UPDATE 2-AngloGold considers 8,500 job cuts in S.Africa revamp

JOHANNESBURG, June 28 AngloGold Ashanti is considering laying off 8,500 workers, some 30 percent of its workforce, Africa's biggest gold miner said on Wednesday, as it looks to restructure its South African mines.

Jun 28 2017

CORRECTED-AngloGold mulls 8,500 jobs at struggling South African mines

JOHANNESBURG, June 28 Africa's biggest gold miner AngloGold Ashanti is considering retrenching 8,500 mine workers as part of its restructuring of its South African business "to ensure their viability", sending its shares lower.

Jun 28 2017

BRIEF-Anglogold Ashanti says ‍Blackrock now holds 10 pct stake in the company

* Received formal notification from Blackrock, that it has acquired a beneficial interest in securities of company​

Jun 08 2017

UPDATE 1-AngloGold profit down as South Africa underperforms

JOHANNESBURG, May 8 Africa's biggest gold miner AngloGold Ashanti reported a 16 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Monday following a decline in South African production, sending its shares down nearly 5 percent.

May 08 2017
