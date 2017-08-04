GAEC Educacao SA (ANIM3.SA)

BRIEF-Banco BPM confirms sale of Aletti Gestielle to Anima Aug 4 Banco Bpm Spa, Anima say in a joint statement:

Italian asset manager Anima agrees $823 mln deal for BPM's Aletti - source LONDON, Aug 4 Italian asset manager Anima has agreed a 700 million euro ($823 million) deal to buy rival Aletti Gestielle from Italy's third largest bank Banco BPM , a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Banco BPM aims to clinch Aletti sale to Anima this week - sources MILAN, Aug 1 Banco BPM aims to ink the sale of its Aletti Gestielle unit to asset manager Anima Holding by the end of the week, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Italian asset manager Anima confirms studying tie-up with Aletti MILAN, July 10 Anima Holding is studying a possible merger with rival Aletti Gestielle as part of a broader growth plan, the Italian asset manager said on Monday, confirming a press report.