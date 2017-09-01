Anant Raj Ltd (ANRA.NS)
ANRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
52.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.40 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs52.90
Open
Rs53.15
Day's High
Rs53.80
Day's Low
Rs52.00
Volume
282,130
Avg. Vol
1,464,615
52-wk High
Rs71.60
52-wk Low
Rs32.65
About
Anant Raj Limited is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in the business of construction and real estate development. The Company is involved in real estate activities with own or leased property. The Company is engaged in development and construction of information and technology parks, hospitality projects, special... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs15,492.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|295.10
|Dividend:
|0.24
|Yield (%):
|0.46
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18
BRIEF-Anant Raj seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Anil Sarin as MD
* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Anil Sarin as managing director
BRIEF-India's Anant Raj June-qtr consol profit down 32 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 112.3 million rupees versus 166.5 million rupees last year