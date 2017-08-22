Edition:
Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.L)

ANTO.L on London Stock Exchange

1,000.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

12.50 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
987.50
Open
1,001.00
Day's High
1,018.00
Day's Low
992.00
Volume
4,501,114
Avg. Vol
3,010,766
52-wk High
1,071.50
52-wk Low
496.30

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company's segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other... (more)

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): £9,835.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 985.86
Dividend: 7.78
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 3,702.00 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.21 11.32
ROE: -- 0.32 15.18

Miner Antofagasta hikes dividend as profits surge

JOHANNESBURG Chilean miner Antofagasta more than tripled its interim dividend on Tuesday after a rally in copper prices boosted first-half earnings, lifting its shares to a four-year high.

Aug 22 2017

UPDATE 2-Miner Antofagasta hikes dividend as profits surge

* Expansion to stick to brownfield sites - CEO (Adds dividend, shares, CEO, analyst)

Aug 22 2017

Exclusive: Lenders, auditors raise red flags at Chilean hydro project

ALFALFAL, Chile Banks backing an embattled $2.5 billion hydroelectric project in Chile have privately expressed concern about the environmental management practices of companies building the complex, internal documents show.

Aug 21 2017

Chile's Antofagasta 'very keen' to move forward on investment plans

ANTUCOYA MINE, Chile Chilean mining company Antofagasta could green-light a major, $1.1 billion revamp of its Los Pelambres copper mine in the first months of 2018, as rising copper prices buoy spirits in the sector, the company's CEO told Reuters on Friday.

Jul 28 2017

UPDATE 1-Antofagasta H1 copper output up 7.1 pct, keeps guidance

* Set to hit high end of guidance - analyst (Adds detail, background)

Jul 26 2017

METALS-Copper hits five-month top fuelled by technical momentum

(Updates prices) By James Regan and Melanie Burton SYDNEY/MELBOURNE July 25 London copper struck its highest level since mid-February on Tuesday after unexpected strength in China's economy and a weaker dollar fanned upside technical momentum. Sentiment towards copper from the physical market has improved as fabricators in China have replenished their inventories, Citi said in a report. "Bonded warehouse premiums returned to $72 a tonne, the highest in eight months,

Jul 25 2017

METALS-Copper steady as U.S. dollar struggles to recover

SYDNEY, July 25 Copper held overnight gains in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar made only a modest recovery from its lowest point in more than a year. The dollar is near 13-month lows, leaving dollar-denominated commodities such as copper cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Jul 24 2017

Zaldivar mine strike threat in Chile averted as deal is reached

SANTIAGO Copper miner Antofagasta has signed a wage deal with workers at its Zaldivar deposit in Chile, the company and the union said on Monday, averting threatened labor action.

Jul 24 2017

Zaldivar copper mine workers extend wage talks with company

SANTIAGO Union-represented workers and management at Antofagasta's Zaldivar copper mine failed to reach a wage deal on Thursday and they agreed to extend government-mediated talks into next week, the union said.

Jul 20 2017
