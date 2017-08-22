Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.L)

Miner Antofagasta hikes dividend as profits surge JOHANNESBURG Chilean miner Antofagasta more than tripled its interim dividend on Tuesday after a rally in copper prices boosted first-half earnings, lifting its shares to a four-year high.

Exclusive: Lenders, auditors raise red flags at Chilean hydro project ALFALFAL, Chile Banks backing an embattled $2.5 billion hydroelectric project in Chile have privately expressed concern about the environmental management practices of companies building the complex, internal documents show.

Chile's Antofagasta 'very keen' to move forward on investment plans ANTUCOYA MINE, Chile Chilean mining company Antofagasta could green-light a major, $1.1 billion revamp of its Los Pelambres copper mine in the first months of 2018, as rising copper prices buoy spirits in the sector, the company's CEO told Reuters on Friday.

METALS-Copper hits five-month top fuelled by technical momentum (Updates prices) By James Regan and Melanie Burton SYDNEY/MELBOURNE July 25 London copper struck its highest level since mid-February on Tuesday after unexpected strength in China's economy and a weaker dollar fanned upside technical momentum. Sentiment towards copper from the physical market has improved as fabricators in China have replenished their inventories, Citi said in a report. "Bonded warehouse premiums returned to $72 a tonne, the highest in eight months,

METALS-Copper steady as U.S. dollar struggles to recover SYDNEY, July 25 Copper held overnight gains in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar made only a modest recovery from its lowest point in more than a year. The dollar is near 13-month lows, leaving dollar-denominated commodities such as copper cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Zaldivar mine strike threat in Chile averted as deal is reached SANTIAGO Copper miner Antofagasta has signed a wage deal with workers at its Zaldivar deposit in Chile, the company and the union said on Monday, averting threatened labor action.