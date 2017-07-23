Edition:
AO World PLC (AO.L)

AO.L on London Stock Exchange

111.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
112.00
Open
115.25
Day's High
115.25
Day's Low
110.00
Volume
1,848,939
Avg. Vol
738,586
52-wk High
192.30
52-wk Low
107.50

About

AO World Plc is an online retailer of electrical products. The Company operates through two segments: online retailing of domestic appliances to customers in the UK, and online retailing of domestic appliances to customers in Europe (excluding the United Kingdom). The Company offers over 5,500 stock keeping units (SKUs) in the... (more)

Latest News about AO.L

UK households face sharpest squeeze in three years: IHS Markit

LONDON British households' financial situation has deteriorated at the fastest rate in three years this month, as families increasingly shy away from big purchases like cars, holidays and household appliances, a survey showed on Monday.

Jul 23 2017

UK sales growth slows at AO World

LONDON, July 21 British online electrical retailer AO World saw sales growth slow in its latest quarter as it faced a challenging trading environment and tough comparative numbers for the same period last year, it said on Friday.

Jul 21 2017

BRIEF-AO World Q1 UK revenue growth 2.5 pct

* Trading Statement, for the period 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017

Jul 21 2017

UPDATE 2-AO World shares sink after warns of significant UK slowdown

June 6 British online retailer AO World warned tough conditions would slow growth in its home market in the first quarter, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday.

Jun 06 2017

AO World full-year revenue up on strong online sales

June 6 British online retailer AO World reported a 17 percent rise in full-year revenue on Tuesday, driven by strong sales in the UK and Europe through its website.

Jun 06 2017

BRIEF-AO World says full-year revenue up 17 percent

* Ao world plc - ‍fy group operating loss of £12.0m versus £10.6m year ago ​

Jun 06 2017
