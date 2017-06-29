Africa Oil Corp (AOI.TO)

Kenya delays crude production until oil law amendments agreed NAIROBI, June 29 Kenya has delayed plans to start crude oil production and exports until the government passes an amended law that includes setting out how revenues will be shared between national and county government and local communities.

BRIEF-Africa Oil provides update on Maersk Farmout Transaction * Companies have agreed to payment terms related to $75 million advance development carry

Tullow says makes oil discovery in Kenyan well Africa-focused oil company Tullow Oil Plc said it encountered 75 meters of net oil pay in two zones at an exploration well in Northern Kenya.