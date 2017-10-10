Edition:
United States

alstria office REIT AG (AOXG.DE)

AOXG.DE on Xetra

12.26EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.14 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
€12.40
Open
€12.45
Day's High
€12.49
Day's Low
€12.23
Volume
256,695
Avg. Vol
260,736
52-wk High
€12.84
52-wk Low
€11.07

Chart for

About

alstria office REIT AG is a Germany-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring, owning and managing office real estate in Germany. The Company’s real estate operations cover asset management, property and technical management, as well as the office planning. It owns a portfolio of approximately 120... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,879.98
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 153.34
Dividend: 0.52
Yield (%): 4.24

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Latest News about AOXG.DE

BRIEF-alstria office REIT leases 4,300 sqm in the Bieberhaus in Hamburg

* DGAP-NEWS: ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG: ALSTRIA LEASES 4,300 SQM IN THE BIEBERHAUS (HAMBURG)

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-alstria office REIT leases 4,700 sqm in Cologne

* DGAP-NEWS: ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG: ALSTRIA LEASES 4,700 SQM IN COLOGNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-Alstria Office sells non-core assets for 44.3 mln euros

* Says Disposed assets with a combined annual rental income of eur 3.6 million were sold at a book gain of 3.5% to most recent appraised value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Alstria Office increases 2017 revenue, FFO guidance

* Says first half-revenues at eur 93.3 m and funds from operations (ffo) at eur 56.6 m (after minorities)

Aug 07 2017

BRIEF-Alstria Office: sale of 'Kaisergalerie' by Quantum and alstria

* SALE OF "KAISERGALERIE" BY QUANTUM AND ALSTRIA FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF EUR 170 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Jul 18 2017

BRIEF-Alstria Office leases Stuttgart property to German state

* Says leases 8,400 sqm in Stuttgart to the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 17 2017

BRIEF-Alstria Office buys 168.5 mln portfolio, FFO seen rising

* Alstria Office REIT-AG: acquisition of a portfolio of twelve office buildings in Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Berlin

Apr 24 2017
» More AOXG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates