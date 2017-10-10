alstria office REIT AG (AOXG.DE)
12.26EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.14 (-1.13%)
€12.40
€12.45
€12.49
€12.23
256,695
260,736
€12.84
€11.07
BRIEF-alstria office REIT leases 4,300 sqm in the Bieberhaus in Hamburg
* DGAP-NEWS: ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG: ALSTRIA LEASES 4,300 SQM IN THE BIEBERHAUS (HAMBURG)
BRIEF-alstria office REIT leases 4,700 sqm in Cologne
* DGAP-NEWS: ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG: ALSTRIA LEASES 4,700 SQM IN COLOGNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Alstria Office sells non-core assets for 44.3 mln euros
* Says Disposed assets with a combined annual rental income of eur 3.6 million were sold at a book gain of 3.5% to most recent appraised value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Alstria Office increases 2017 revenue, FFO guidance
* Says first half-revenues at eur 93.3 m and funds from operations (ffo) at eur 56.6 m (after minorities)
BRIEF-Alstria Office: sale of 'Kaisergalerie' by Quantum and alstria
* SALE OF "KAISERGALERIE" BY QUANTUM AND ALSTRIA FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF EUR 170 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Alstria Office leases Stuttgart property to German state
* Says leases 8,400 sqm in Stuttgart to the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Alstria Office buys 168.5 mln portfolio, FFO seen rising
* Alstria Office REIT-AG: acquisition of a portfolio of twelve office buildings in Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Berlin