Aperam SA (APAM.AS)
APAM.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
46.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Aperam SA is a Luxembourg-based stainless and specialty steel producer. It is also a producer of high value-added specialty steels products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Its production capacity is concentrated in production facilities located in Brazil, Belgium and France.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€4,028.71
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|85.50
|Dividend:
|0.35
|Yield (%):
|3.01
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18