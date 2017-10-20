Edition:
United States

Aperam SA (APAM.AS)

APAM.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

46.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.34 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
€46.51
Open
€46.86
Day's High
€47.15
Day's Low
€46.75
Volume
214,042
Avg. Vol
362,087
52-wk High
€51.43
52-wk Low
€38.00

Chart for

About

Aperam SA is a Luxembourg-based stainless and specialty steel producer. It is also a producer of high value-added specialty steels products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Its production capacity is concentrated in production facilities located in Brazil, Belgium and France.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.58
Market Cap(Mil.): €4,028.71
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 85.50
Dividend: 0.35
Yield (%): 3.01

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.60 11.32
ROE: -- 3.56 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates