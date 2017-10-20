Accelerate Property Fund Ltd (APFJ.J)
APFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
555.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
3.00 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
552.00
Open
555.00
Day's High
555.00
Day's Low
554.00
Volume
138,899
Avg. Vol
828,381
52-wk High
724.00
52-wk Low
512.00
About
Accelerate Property Fund Limited is a property fund offering investors the opportunity to own a portfolio of approximately 60 properties across South Africa, including ownership of over two regional shopping centers. The Company operates through three segments: Office, which acquires, develops and leases offices; Industrial,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R5,474.37
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|986.37
|Dividend:
|28.80
|Yield (%):
|10.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.52
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|15.18