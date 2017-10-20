Edition:
Accelerate Property Fund Ltd (APFJ.J)

APFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

555.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

3.00 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
552.00
Open
555.00
Day's High
555.00
Day's Low
554.00
Volume
138,899
Avg. Vol
828,381
52-wk High
724.00
52-wk Low
512.00

About

Accelerate Property Fund Limited is a property fund offering investors the opportunity to own a portfolio of approximately 60 properties across South Africa, including ownership of over two regional shopping centers. The Company operates through three segments: Office, which acquires, develops and leases offices; Industrial,... (more)

Beta: 0.09
Market Cap(Mil.): R5,474.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 986.37
Dividend: 28.80
Yield (%): 10.37

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

