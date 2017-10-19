APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (APLA.NS)
APLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,932.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs19.05 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs1,912.95
Open
Rs1,915.00
Day's High
Rs1,937.00
Day's Low
Rs1,915.00
Volume
2,455
Avg. Vol
12,311
52-wk High
Rs1,968.30
52-wk Low
Rs821.00
About
APL Apollo Tubes Limited is a steel tube manufacturer. The Company is engaged in the business of production of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel tubes. The Company manufactures black pipe, galvanized pipe, pre-galvanized pipe and coils. Its products include MS Black Round Tubes, Galvanized Iron Tubes, Pre Galvanized Tubes,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs45,766.49
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|23.73
|Dividend:
|12.00
|Yield (%):
|0.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18