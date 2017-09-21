Edition:
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (APLH.NS)

APLH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,058.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.25 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs1,063.35
Open
Rs1,062.95
Day's High
Rs1,063.95
Day's Low
Rs1,054.20
Volume
14,784
Avg. Vol
331,806
52-wk High
Rs1,393.40
52-wk Low
Rs985.90

About

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited is a healthcare provider. The Company is engaged in offering healthcare services and operating standalone pharmacies. The Company's segments include Healthcare, Pharmacy and Others. The Healthcare segment consists of hospitals, hospital-based pharmacies, and projects and consultancy services.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.48
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs147,208.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 139.13
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 0.57

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29.48 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.48 11.32
ROE: -- 10.22 15.18

Latest News about APLH.NS

BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Prathap C Reddy as whole time director designated as exec chairman

Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise June-qtr profit more than halves

* June quarter profit 352.1 million rupees versus 721.7 million rupees last year

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise March-qtr profit down 40.7 pct

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 813.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 14.57 billion rupees

May 30 2017

BRIEF-IHH Healthcare updates on the disposal of stake in Apollo Hospitals

* Refer to the announcement in relation to the disposal of 6.07% equity interest in apollo hospitals enterprise limited

May 19 2017
