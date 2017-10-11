Edition:
Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS)

APLO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

241.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.25 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs243.55
Open
Rs243.55
Day's High
Rs243.95
Day's Low
Rs240.00
Volume
200,575
Avg. Vol
3,752,482
52-wk High
Rs288.45
52-wk Low
Rs171.60

About

Apollo Tyres Limited is engaged in manufacturing and sale of automotive tires. The Company's segments include India, Europe and Others. The Indian segment includes manufacturing and sales operations through India. The European segment includes manufacturing and sales operations through the plant at the Netherlands along with its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.90
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs138,035.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 572.05
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 1.24

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 36.89 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.65 11.32
ROE: -- 5.58 15.18

Latest News about APLO.NS

BRIEF-Apollo Tyres gets ‍listing approval for 63 mln shares issued to QIBs through QIP​

* ‍listing/trading approval for 63 million shares issued to QIBs through QIP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-India's Apollo Tyres approves issue of 63 mln shares to eligible QIBs

* Says approved issue of 63 million shares to eligible QIBs at issue price of 238 rupees/share Source text - http://bit.ly/2gbdlrn Further company coverage:

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Apollo Tyres approves issue price of shares to be allotted to QIBs at 238 rupees/share‍​

* Says approves issue price of shares to be allotted to eligible QIBs at 238 rupees per share‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2wATTY7 Further company coverage:

Oct 06 2017

BRIEF-Apollo Tyres approves floor price of QIP at 250.44 rupees per share‍​

* Says approved floor price of QIP at INR 250.44 per share‍​ Source text -http://bit.ly/2fHF1QY Further company coverage:

Oct 03 2017

BRIEF-India's Apollo Tyres June-qtr consol PAT down about 72 pct

* June quarter consol PAT 883 million rupees versus 3.16 billion rupees last year

Aug 04 2017

BRIEF-Apollo Tyres seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Onkar S. Kanwar as MD

* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Onkar S. Kanwar as managing director

Jun 12 2017

BRIEF-Apollo Tyres allotts NCDs on private placement basis worth INR 4.5 bln

* Says allotted NCDs on a private placement basis aggregating to INR 4.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 31 2017

BRIEF-Apollo Tyres March-qtr profit falls about 16 pct

* Seeks members' nod for pvt placement of NCDs upto 15 billion rupees

May 05 2017
