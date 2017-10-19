Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSE.NS)
APSE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
401.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.50 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
Rs406.90
Open
Rs405.00
Day's High
Rs406.30
Day's Low
Rs397.00
Volume
137,226
Avg. Vol
3,297,572
52-wk High
Rs421.50
52-wk Low
Rs245.15
About
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited is an India-based port infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, operating and maintaining the Port and Port-based related infrastructure facilities, including Multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Its segments include Port and SEZ Activities,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs831,280.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,070.95
|Dividend:
|1.30
|Yield (%):
|0.32
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.79
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.76
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|2.21
|15.18