Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP_u.TO)
AP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
40.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. The Trust... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$3,792.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|92.73
|Dividend:
|0.13
|Yield (%):
|3.74
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.52
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|15.18
