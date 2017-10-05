Edition:
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP_u.TO)

AP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

40.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.11 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
$41.01
Open
$41.05
Day's High
$41.17
Day's Low
$40.85
Volume
75,038
Avg. Vol
178,284
52-wk High
$41.79
52-wk Low
$32.37

Chart for

About

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. The Trust... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.63
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,792.74
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 92.73
Dividend: 0.13
Yield (%): 3.74

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Latest News about AP_u.TO

BRIEF-Allied and RioCan to acquire Diamond Corp.'s interest in commercial component of the well

Oct 5 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Oct 05 2017

BRIEF-Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides leasing update for Montreal

Sept 28 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-Allied announces $270 mln equity offering

Aug 8 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Aug 08 2017

BRIEF-Allied qtrly ‍FFO per unit $0.54​

Aug 2 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Aug 02 2017

BRIEF-Allied announces acquisition in Toronto's St. Lawrence market area

June 20 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-

Jun 20 2017

BRIEF-Allied announces qtrly FFO per unit $0.53

May 3 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

May 03 2017
