Edition:
United States

Argonaut Gold Inc (AR.TO)

AR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.54CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-2.68%)
Prev Close
$2.61
Open
$2.59
Day's High
$2.63
Day's Low
$2.54
Volume
329,054
Avg. Vol
807,196
52-wk High
$3.14
52-wk Low
$1.48

Chart for

About

Argonaut Gold Inc. is engaged in gold mining, mine development and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The Company's segments are El Castillo, La Colorada, San Antonio, Magino, and Corporate and other. It owns the producing El Castillo mine, which is located approximately 100... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.57
Market Cap(Mil.): $455.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 177.22
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 1.46 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.75 11.32
ROE: -- -1.97 15.18

Latest News about AR.TO

BRIEF-Argonaut Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Argonaut Gold announces second quarter 2017 operating and financial results; narrows range of production guidance to upper end

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Argonaut Gold reports Q1 EPS $0.07

* Argonaut Gold Inc announces Q1 operating and financial results

May 09 2017
» More AR.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates