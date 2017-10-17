Edition:
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (ARBN.NS)

ARBN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

754.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.95 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
Rs756.00
Open
Rs757.20
Day's High
Rs760.90
Day's Low
Rs750.05
Volume
242,818
Avg. Vol
2,874,729
52-wk High
Rs840.40
52-wk Low
Rs503.05

Aurobindo Pharma Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in producing oral and injectable generic formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its product portfolio is spread over seven therapeutic/product areas, including antibiotics, anti-retrovirals, cardiovascular, central nervous system,... (more)

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs441,784.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 585.88
Dividend: 1.25
Yield (%): 0.52

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets U.S. FDA nod for esomeprazole magnesium DR capsules OTC

* Says ‍received final approval from U.S. FDA to manufacture esomeprazole magnesium delayed-release capsules OTC, 20mg​

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA approval for drugs used for treatement of HIV-1 infection

* Receives USFDA tentative approval for Dolutegravir, Lamivudine & Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets

Aug 20 2017

UPDATE 1-Aurobindo Pharma Q1 profit drops 11 pct, misses estimates

Aug 9 Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd reported a 11 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales from its formulations business in the U.S. and pre-launch disruptions of a pan-India tax reform.

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-India's Aurobindo Pharma June-qtr consol profit down about 11 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 5.19 billion rupees versus 5.85 billion rupees last year

Aug 09 2017

Indian shares close higher; Aurobindo Pharma leads

July 19 Indian shares recovered on Wednesday as cigarette maker ITC rebounded and drugmakers gained on hopes of U.S. regulatory approvals and the launches of new drugs.

Jul 19 2017

Indian shares rise as drugmakers, consumer stocks gain

July 19 Indian shares rose on Wednesday, with drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd up on hopes of higher U.S. sales and consumer staple Hindustan Unilever hitting a record high after its June-quarter profit beat expectations.

Jul 19 2017

BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate tablets

* Says Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate tablets

Jul 18 2017

BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA approval for drug for treating chronic kidney disease

* Aurobindo Pharma - receives USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate Oral Suspension

Jun 15 2017

BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets FDA nod for generic ADHD drug

* Says Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for atomoxetine capsules

May 31 2017

Indian shares edge up to record closes; Aurobindo Pharma surges

May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.

May 30 2017
