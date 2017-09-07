Edition:
African Rainbow Minerals Ltd (ARIJ.J)

ARIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,377.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

312.00 (+2.82%)
Prev Close
11,065.00
Open
11,312.00
Day's High
11,498.00
Day's Low
11,150.00
Volume
1,087,244
Avg. Vol
839,523
52-wk High
12,690.00
52-wk Low
6,726.00

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (ARM) is a mining and minerals company. The Company mines and beneficiates iron ore, manganese ore and alloys, chrome ore and alloys, platinum group metals, copper, nickel and coal. It also has an investment in gold through its shareholding in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. Its segments... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.11
Market Cap(Mil.): R24,893.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 218.80
Dividend: 650.00
Yield (%): 7.69

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 3,702.00 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.21 11.32
ROE: -- 0.32 15.18

Latest News about ARIJ.J

African Rainbow Minerals FY profit boosted by improved commodity prices

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 Full-year profit at African Rainbow Minerals rose 166 percent on the back of higher commodity prices, the company said on Thursday, declaring its 11th consecutive annual dividend.

Sep 07 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

Aug 16 2017

METALS-London zinc edges towards decade-high on back of steel price rally

MELBOURNE, Aug 16 London zinc was edging towards its highest in a decade on Wednesday, boosted as a months-long rally in steel prices also pushes up markets for steelmaking raw materials.

Aug 15 2017

EMR Capital to take 80 percent stake in Zambia copper mine

MELBOURNE Private equity house EMR Capital has purchased an 80 percent stake in a Zambian copper mine from African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and its partner for $97.10 million, ARM said on Tuesday.

Aug 15 2017

BRIEF-African Rainbow Minerals announces disposal of indirect interest in Lubambe copper mine

* ‍DISPOSAL OF ARM'S INDIRECT INTEREST IN LUBAMBE COPPER MINE​

Aug 15 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates