bet-at-home.com AG (ARTG.DE)

ARTG.DE on Xetra

121.45EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.15 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
€120.30
Open
€121.10
Day's High
€123.40
Day's Low
€120.15
Volume
16,645
Avg. Vol
30,410
52-wk High
€150.30
52-wk Low
€66.77

bet at home com AG is a Germany-based company that is active in the online sports betting and gaming industry. It operates the Website bet-at-home.com and offers sports betting, poker, casino, games and virtual sports. The Company operates through two segments: Sports Betting and eGaming. The Sports Betting segment offers bets... (more)

Beta: 0.71
Market Cap(Mil.): €852.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 7.02
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 6.18

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 41.41 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.64 11.32
ROE: -- 22.09 15.18

