Aarti Industries Ltd (ARTI.NS)

ARTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

898.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs9.95 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
Rs888.95
Open
Rs895.00
Day's High
Rs904.90
Day's Low
Rs889.90
Volume
6,910
Avg. Vol
54,210
52-wk High
Rs1,039.70
52-wk Low
Rs653.00

About

Aarti Industries Limited is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture of home and personal care products. The Company operates through three segments: Speciality Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Home & Personal Care Chemicals. Its Speciality Chemicals segment serves... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.49
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs73,793.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 82.12
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.95

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.24 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.67 11.32
ROE: -- 8.75 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates