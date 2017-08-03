ARC Resources Ltd (ARX.TO)
ARX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
15.67CAD
20 Oct 2017
15.67CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.19 (+1.23%)
$0.19 (+1.23%)
Prev Close
$15.48
$15.48
Open
$15.47
$15.47
Day's High
$15.69
$15.69
Day's Low
$15.40
$15.40
Volume
655,427
655,427
Avg. Vol
1,033,390
1,033,390
52-wk High
$24.94
$24.94
52-wk Low
$15.40
$15.40
About
ARC Resources Ltd is a crude oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada with an emphasis on the development of properties with hydrocarbons in place, commonly referred to as resource plays. Its properties, North Pembina Cardium Unit No. 1 (NPCU... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.36
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$5,543.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|353.74
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|3.83
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.86
|15.18
BRIEF-Arc Resources Q2 FFO per share C$0.48
* Arc Resources Ltd - Q2 production averaged 113,410 boe per day
Bahrain wealth fund says has 'impressive' Russian deal pipeline
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat has an "impressive" pipeline of promising investment deals in Russia, with some existing projects already offering double-digit return rates, fund CEO Mahmood Alkooheji told Reuters.
BRIEF-Arc Resources Q1 FFO per share C$0.50
* Q2 2017 production will be lower than Q1 by a few per cent due to planned maintenance activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: