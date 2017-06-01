Edition:
Ascential PLC (ASCL.L)

About

Ascential plc is an international business-to-business media company. The Company is focused on essential products that connect and inform business professionals. It operates through two segments: Exhibitions & Festivals, and Information Services. The Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes large-scale exhibitions, congresses... (more)

BRIEF-Ascential ‍agrees to sell remaining 11 UK-based heritage brands

* Agreed sale of remaining 11 UK-based Heritage Brands to Metropolis International Ltd for a consideration of 23.5 mln stg​

Jun 01 2017
