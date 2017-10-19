Asian Granito India Ltd (ASGI.NS)
ASGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
500.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.50 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs503.50
Open
Rs509.00
Day's High
Rs510.00
Day's Low
Rs498.00
Volume
31,645
Avg. Vol
92,616
52-wk High
Rs518.00
52-wk Low
Rs176.00
About
Asian Granito India Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing of tiles. The Company offers tiles, such as wall and ceramics, and marble and quartz. The Company manufactures various types of vitrified tiles, including glazed and polished in over 1,200 designs. The Company also exports tiles to approximately 50... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs15,130.98
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|30.09
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|0.26
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.09
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.62
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.06
|15.18