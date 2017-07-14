Edition:
Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM.L)

ASHM.L on London Stock Exchange

373.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.30 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
375.80
Open
375.60
Day's High
383.20
Day's Low
371.00
Volume
1,374,800
Avg. Vol
1,180,231
52-wk High
392.20
52-wk Low
269.00

About

Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets asset manager. The Company offers a range of investment themes, such as external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its geographical segments include... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.61
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,642.04
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 707.37
Dividend: 12.10
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 149.13 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.33 11.32
ROE: -- 9.39 15.18

Latest News about ASHM.L

BRIEF-Ashmore says total assets up 5 pct in fourth quarter

* Assets under management increased by $2.8 billion during quarter to end-June.

Jul 14 2017

Goldman Sachs applies for Saudi equities trading licence-sources

DUBAI, June 2 Goldman Sachs has applied to Saudi Arabia's capital markets regulator for a licence to trade equities in the kingdom, two sources familiar with the move said, in the latest step by Western banks to expand operations in the country.

Jun 02 2017
