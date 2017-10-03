Ashok Leyland Ltd (ASOK.NS)

BRIEF-India's Ashok Leyland Sept total sales up about 28 pct y-o-y * Says Sept total sales of 15,370 vehicles versus 12,052 vehicles last year

BRIEF-Ashok Leyland says Ashok Leyland Defence Systems signs MOU with Rosoboronexport, ELCOM * Says Ashok Leyland Defence Systems signs MOU on cooperation with Russia's Rosoboronexport and ELCOM Source text - http://bit.ly/2j1or2M Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Ashok Leyland August total sales up 25 pct * Says August total sales of 13634 vehicles versus 10,897 vehicles last year

BRIEF-Ashok Leyland gets order worth over 1.20 bln rupees from Rivigo * Says gets order worth over 1.20 billion rupees from Rivigo Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vsdH07) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Ashok Leyland July total sales up about 14 pct * Says July total sales of 11981 vehicles versus 10,492 vehicles last year

BRIEF-India's Ashok Leyland bags order worth 6.50 bln rupees July 24 Ashok Leyland Ltd: * Says bags order for 3019 buses from KSRTC * Says order size is about 6.50 billion rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2vQZgBN Further company coverage:

India's Ashok Leyland Q1 profit falls about 62 pct July 21 India's Ashok Leyland Ltd posted a sharper-than-expected 61.7 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday as the commercial vehicle manufacturer recorded an exchange loss on swap contracts.

BRIEF-Ashok Leyland June-qtr profit down 62 pct * June quarter profit 1.11 billion rupees versus profit of 2.91 billion rupees

BRIEF-Ashok Leyland announces strategic alliance for electric mobility solutions with Sun Mobility * Says update on strategic alliance for electric mobility solutions with Sun Mobility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: