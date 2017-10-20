Assore Ltd (ASRJ.J)
ASRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
29,677.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
677.00 (+2.33%)
Prev Close
29,000.00
Open
29,487.00
Day's High
30,400.00
Day's Low
29,353.00
Volume
286,319
Avg. Vol
63,871
52-wk High
31,000.00
52-wk Low
15,734.00
About
Assore Limited is a mining holding company, which is principally engaged in ventures involving base minerals and metals. The Company's segments include Joint venture mining and beneficiation; Marketing and shipping, and Other mining and beneficiation. Its principal investment is an approximately 50% interest in Assmang... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.30
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R41,431.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|139.61
|Dividend:
|800.00
|Yield (%):
|4.72
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|3,702.00
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.21
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|0.32
|15.18