Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO)

ATH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
$1.05
Open
$1.04
Day's High
$1.09
Day's Low
$1.04
Volume
564,395
Avg. Vol
1,013,782
52-wk High
$2.14
52-wk Low
$0.85

Chart for

About

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canada-based energy company, which is focused on the exploration for, and development and production of, light oil and liquids-rich natural gas from regions in northwestern Alberta, Canada, and bitumen from oil sands in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta, Canada. Its segments are Light... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.84
Market Cap(Mil.): $545.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 509.75
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.47 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.01 11.32
ROE: -- 15.86 15.18

Latest News about ATH.TO

BRIEF-Athabasca Oil Corporation announces 2017 second quarter results

* Athabasca Oil Corporation announces 2017 second quarter results

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Athabasca Oil says qtrly production of 26,737 boe/d

* Athabasca Oil Corporation announces 2017 first quarter results

May 03 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates