Atul Ltd (ATLP.NS)
ATLP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,412.90INR
19 Oct 2017
2,412.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-41.30 (-1.68%)
Rs-41.30 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs2,454.20
Rs2,454.20
Open
Rs2,474.65
Rs2,474.65
Day's High
Rs2,500.00
Rs2,500.00
Day's Low
Rs2,401.00
Rs2,401.00
Volume
5,140
5,140
Avg. Vol
21,186
21,186
52-wk High
Rs2,585.00
Rs2,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,880.00
Rs1,880.00
About
Atul Ltd is an integrated chemical company. The Company's products and services include basic chemicals and other chemical products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science Chemicals, and Performance and Other Chemicals. The Life Science Chemicals segment includes two sub-segments, including Crop Protection and,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs71,570.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|29.66
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|0.41
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.27
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.66
|15.18