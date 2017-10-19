Edition:
Atul Ltd (ATLP.NS)

ATLP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,412.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-41.30 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs2,454.20
Open
Rs2,474.65
Day's High
Rs2,500.00
Day's Low
Rs2,401.00
Volume
5,140
Avg. Vol
21,186
52-wk High
Rs2,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,880.00

Chart for

About

Atul Ltd is an integrated chemical company. The Company's products and services include basic chemicals and other chemical products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science Chemicals, and Performance and Other Chemicals. The Life Science Chemicals segment includes two sub-segments, including Crop Protection and,...

Overall

Beta: 1.18
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs71,570.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 29.66
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 0.41

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.27 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.29 11.32
ROE: -- 11.66 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates