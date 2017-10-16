Edition:
Atos SE (ATOS.PA)

ATOS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

130.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.65 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
€131.55
Open
€132.35
Day's High
€133.00
Day's Low
€130.10
Volume
329,657
Avg. Vol
235,282
52-wk High
€135.40
52-wk Low
€90.75

About

Atos SA, formerly Atos Origin SA, is a France-based company that provides information technology (IT) services. It operates through four divisions: The Consulting & Technology Services includes cost-effective transformation and solutions tailored to each industry-sector; The System Integration division encompasses Software-as-... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): €13,771.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 105.20
Dividend: 1.60
Yield (%): 1.22

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about ATOS.PA

BRIEF-Atos signs contract with seven hospitals in Netherlands

* ‍ATOS SIGNS MAJOR CONTRACT WITH SEVEN HOSPITALS IN NETHERLANDS FOR PROVISION OF SERVER AND STORAGE SERVICES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Oct 16 2017

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 5

Oct 5 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

Oct 05 2017

BRIEF-Atos acquires 3 healthcare consulting companies in the US

* ACQUIRES 3 KEY HEALTHCARE CONSULTING COMPANIES IN THE US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Oct 04 2017

France's Worldline raises targets as acquisitions pay off

French payments company Worldline SA has raised its revenue and profitability targets for 2017-2019 thanks to increased business from its acquisitions.

Oct 03 2017

UPDATE 1-France's Worldline raises targets as acquisitions pay off

Oct 3 French payments company Worldline SA has raised its revenue and profitability targets for 2017-2019 thanks to increased business from its acquisitions.

Oct 03 2017

France's Worldline raises revenue, margin goals as acquisitions pay off

Oct 3 French payments company Worldline SA said it raised its revenue and margin targets for 2017-2019 on the back of increased business following recent acquisitions.

Oct 03 2017

BRIEF-Atos to acquire Siemens Convergence Creators

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE END OF DECEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Oct 02 2017

BRIEF-Atos announces new contract with Brazilian football club Sao Paulo

* ANNOUNCES NEW CONTRACT WITH BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL CLUB SAO PAULO FOOTBALL CLUB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Oct 02 2017

BRIEF-Atos announces multi-vendor alliance to accelerate delivery of value from NFV‍​

* ANNOUNCES A MULTI-VENDOR ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE THE DELIVERY OF VALUE FROM NETWORK FUNCTIONS VIRTUALISATION (NFV)

Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Worldline partners with Pathe and Hiventy to set up a digital platform for film conservation‍​

* PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN PATHÉ, ATOS (WORLDLINE) AND HIVENTY TO SET UP A DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR FILM CONSERVATION‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sep 13 2017
