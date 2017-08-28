Edition:
Atlantic Power Corp (ATP.TO)

ATP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+2.22%)
Prev Close
$3.15
Open
$3.15
Day's High
$3.22
Day's Low
$3.15
Volume
32,384
Avg. Vol
48,508
52-wk High
$3.67
52-wk Low
$2.87

About

Atlantic Power Corporation (Atlantic Power) owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. The Company's power generation projects sell electricity to utilities and other commercial customers. Atlantic Power's segments include East U.S., West U.S. and Canada. The Company's East U.S. segment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.05
Market Cap(Mil.): $363.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 115.23
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

Latest News about ATP.TO

BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corporation provides update on contractual arrangements for Naval Station and North Island projects

* Atlantic Power Corporation provides update on contractual arrangements for Naval Station and North Island projects

Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-Atlantic Power reports net loss per share attributable to shareholders $0.19

* Atlantic Power Corporation releases second quarter 2017 results

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corp announces new contractual arrangements

* Atlantic power corporation announces new contractual arrangements for naval station and north island projects

Aug 01 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Enel S.p.A. (ENEI.MI) €5.18 +0.03
Exelon Corporation (EXC.N) $39.58 -0.19
Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N) $87.93 +0.08
Southern Co (SO.N) $52.21 +0.21
Entergy Corporation (ETR.N) $85.66 +0.30
NRG Energy Inc (NRG.N) $25.40 -0.14
NRG Energy Inc (NRGEO.PK) -- --
Xcel Energy Inc (XEL.N) $49.26 +0.01
Xcel Energy Inc (XCJ.N) -- --

